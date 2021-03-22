Monolithic Amplifier

Model LTA-M1109-D+ is a broadband monolithic distributed amplifier die with flat gain and low noise figure from DC to 50 GHz. When biased at +5Vdc and 160mA, the tiny chip amplifier is capable of 17.3 dB gain at 100 MHz, 16.1 dB gain at 20 GHz, 17.4 dB at 30 GHz, and 17.4 dB at 40 MHz. With better than +/-2.2 dB gain flatness from 0.1 to 40.0 GHz and a wide bandwidth extending to 50 GHz, the distributed amplifier die is ideal for 5G networks, commercial and military radios, and instrumentation applications. The typical noise figure is 3.1 dB at 10 GHz, 4.0 dB at 20 GHz, 5.5 dB at 30 GHz, 7.8 dB at 40 GHz, and 11.8 dB at 50 GHz. Typical output power at 1 dB compression is +20.0 dBm at 10 GHz, +19.3 dBm at 20 GHz, +17.9 dBm at 30 GHz, and +17.0 dBm at 40 GHz. Based on pseudomorphic high-electron-mobility-transistor (pHEMT) semiconductor technology, the RoHS-compliant amplifier is well matched to 50 ohms and designed for maximum operating voltage of +7.5Vdc and maximum RF input power of +17 dBm. It has an operating temperature range of -40 to +85°C.

MINI-CIRCUITS

