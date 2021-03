A new suite of end-to-end solutions enables an ecosystem of Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) vendors and mobile operators to verify interoperability, performance, conformance, and security of multi-vendor 5G networks based on O-RAN standard interfaces. Keysight’s Open RAN Architect (KORA) offers integrated solutions that accelerate the development, integration, and deployment of O-RAN-compliant equipment.

