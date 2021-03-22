Models CDR11 through CDR14 of the Military RF Series of RF/microwave multilayer capacitors meet requirements for MIL-PRF-55681 qualified to S level and offered in various sizes, dielectrics, and terminations, all covered by CDR11, CDR12, CDR13, and CDR14 styles. These parts are qualified to DLA drawings 0402, 0603, 0805, and 1210. The Military RF Series exhibits low loss, high current handling, and high self-resonance, providing high reliability across military, aerospace, and defense applications.

