Source Measure Units (SMU)

Two new source measure units, the R&S NGU201 and R&S NGU401 SMUs enable simultaneous sourcing and measuring of currents and voltages with high precision. The two-quadrant NGU201 addresses wireless device battery tests and automatically switches from source mode to sink mode at a defined positive input voltage. The four-quadrant NGU401 can also switch at negative voltages, supporting source measurements for a vast range of power supply types.

ROHDE & SCHWARZ

tags:
