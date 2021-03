Model D-3182 is a wideband 3-way in-line power splitter covering the continuous bandwidth of 2 to 18 GHz in a compact enclosure measuring 2.25 x 1.00 x 0.38”. Impedance is 50 ohms, insertion loss (above theoretical at 18 GHz) is 0.8 dB typical, 1.3 dB maximum. Amplitude balance is 0.3 dB typical and 1.0 dB maximum.

WERBEL MICROWAVE

(5)

print