X-Band Linear Solid State Power Amplifier (SSPA)

Model BHED718778-500 is a solid state power amplifier for ground mobile military communication and datalink applications using the latest GaN RF power devices. The efficient class AB design operates from 7.125 to 7.725 GHz frequency while maintaining excellent linearity performance at rated power. Developed to replace older TWTA technology, this product operates reliably in harsh environmental conditions. The amplifier design features self protection for load VSWR, temperature, as well as a graceful degradation in case of a RF power module failure. High MTBF supports improved reliability and lower maintenance costs. Features include small footprint (14 x 10.4 x 23”), high output power dynamic range, excellent efficiency, digital RF forward/reverse power monitoring, spectrum regrowth of -25 dBc @ 56 dBm, and more. Rated output power is 500W.

COMTECH PST

