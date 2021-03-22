  1. Home
  2. Military
  3. Products
  4. X-Band Linear Solid State Power Amplifier (SSPA)
Military Products
0

X-Band Linear Solid State Power Amplifier (SSPA)

X-Band Linear Solid State Power Amplifier (SSPA)
0
0

Model BHED718778-500 is a solid state power amplifier for ground mobile military communication and datalink applications using the latest GaN RF power devices. The efficient class AB design operates from 7.125 to 7.725 GHz frequency while maintaining excellent linearity performance at rated power. Developed to replace older TWTA technology, this product operates reliably in harsh environmental conditions. The amplifier design features self protection for load VSWR, temperature, as well as a graceful degradation in case of a RF power module failure. High MTBF supports improved reliability and lower maintenance costs. Features include small footprint (14 x 10.4 x 23”), high output power dynamic range, excellent efficiency, digital RF forward/reverse power monitoring, spectrum regrowth of -25 dBc @ 56 dBm, and more. Rated output power is 500W.

COMTECH PST

(0)

print

Related posts:

  1. Solid State Power Amplifier Module
  2. X-Band Radar Solid State Power Amplifier (SSPA)
  3. Solid State Power Amplifier Module
  4. Solid State Power Amplifier
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts
Jan-Mil-2020-01

Solid State Power Amplifier Module

mpdigest 0
MarchMil-2020-04

X-Band Radar Solid State Power Amplifier (SSPA)

mpdigest 0
April-2020-Mil-04

Solid State Power Amplifier Module

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2021 Octagon Communications
Close

Share this video