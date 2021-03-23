Extended Test Capabilities

  1. Home
The addition of a mmWave vector network analyzer (VNA) has expanded the company’s measurement capabilities to 67 GHz. This test instrument provides precise measurements of signal amplitude and phase over a wide frequency range, from RF through mmWave frequencies. The additional measurement capabilities enable the company to develop and evaluate filters for the mmWave frequency bands being deployed in global 5G New Radio (NR) cellular wireless networks in support of high-data-rate communications and high-speed streaming video.

REACTEL, INC.

