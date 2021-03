Design and sales support is available for the API Technologies Powerfilm PCA3060 series of fixed attenuators. Optimized for radar, T/R modules, EW, mmWave, and 5G applications up to 30 GHz, the surface mount, fixed attenuators handle up to 1W of power in a 0603 size package. Available attenuation values range from 0 to 10 dB in 1 dB increments, 10, 12, 15, and 20 dB.

RFMW

