The Category 8.2 series is the highest performing Ethernet twisted pair connectivity system available today with an ARJ45 interface. These new hybrid patch cords combine the Category 8.1 RJ45 interface with the high performance ARJ45 interface through a patch cord assembly. The hybrid patch cord has a performance level of Category 8.1 and can support 25 and 40 Gbps Ethernet transmission speeds over copper twisted pair

