Model PEC-100M20D1G-20LM-SFF-OPT-25DBM is a limiting amplifier covering the RF frequency range of 100 MHz to 20.1 GHz. It features a minimum limiting input range of -25 to +16 dBm while maintaining an output saturated power level of +17 dBm minimum. Noise figure of <6 dB above 1 GHz, <9 dB below 1 GHz, and VSWR 2.2:1.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

