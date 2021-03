The SM7S Series is a miniature surface mount crystal presented in a 1.2 x 2.0mm 2 pad package ideal for automated surface mount assembly and reflow practices. It is available in tape and reel packaging. Nominal frequency is 32.768 KHz only. It weighs just 0.014 grams and has a moisture sensitivity level of 1.

