Model BFCG-1902+ is a 50 ohm ceramic bandpass filter with low loss passband from 17.0 to 20.4 GHz. Fabricated on proprietary low-temperature-cofired-ceramic (LTCC) substrate material, the miniature bandpass filter has a passband center frequency of 18.6 GHz, with typical passband insertion loss of 1.5 dB from 17.0 to 20.4 GHz and typical return loss of 15 dB across the same passband.

MINI-CIRCUITS

(5)