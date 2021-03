Model ZCDC10-E40653+ wideband directional coupler maintains high directivity with excellent coupling flatness from 40 to 65 GHz. Directivity is typically 19 dB from 40 to 50 GHz and typically 17.9 dB from 50 to 65 GHz with 10 dB coupling within +/-0.4 dB across the full frequency range. Size is 1.25 x 0.63 x 0.50”.

