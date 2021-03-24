High-Power Front-End Module

The SKYA21043 is a highly-integrated, 5 GHz front-end module (FEM) incorporating a 5 GHz SPDT transmit/receive (T/R) switch, a 5 GHz high-gain low-noise amplifier (LNA) with bypass, and a 5 GHz power amplifier (PA) intended for high-power 802.11p applications and systems. Qualified to AEC-Q104 (Grade 2), it meets rugged reliability requirements for automotive applications including vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-everything (V2X), covering smart antennas, compensators, and roadside units for automotive infrastructure, backhaul, and cellular small cells.

