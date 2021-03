Model PE2-30-218-4R0-20-12-SFF-BT is a 2.0 to 18.0 GHz low noise amplifier that has an integrated bias-tee network on the output port. This amplifier provides 30 dB of gain while maintaining a maximum gain flatness of +/-2.0 dB maximum over the operating frequency. Noise figure is less than 4 dB.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

(5)