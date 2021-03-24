Miniature SDLVA

Model SDLVAC-0120-70M is a miniature successive detection log video amplifier (SDLVA) that operates over the 0.1 to 2.0 GHz frequency range. This unit has a dynamic range of 65 to 70 dB, a TSS of -67 dBm, and a nominal video bandwidth of 20 MHz. This unit is designed using cutting edge GaAs technology, which provides stunning performance and reliability in a compact package, making it an optimum solution for high speed channelized receiver applications.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

