The new AresONE-S 400GE test system enables network equipment manufacturers and data center operators to validate complex, mixed 400 gigabit Ethernet (GE) and lower-speed networks and devices. It provides 6.4 Tbps load and stress traffic to detect and debug data transmission errors at multiple Ethernet speeds. Further, AresONE-S allows multiple systems to be synchronized together to test 25.6 Tbps networking devices and equipment using a single test system.

