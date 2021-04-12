Passive Plus and Modelithics® Partner to Offer New Circuit and 3D Resistor Models Validated to 60 GHz

Passive Plus Inc. (PPI) is pleased to announce the release of new Modelithics® models for the R35-1209BB and R35-2010BB flip-chip resistor products. New Microwave Global Models™ for both resistor series are now available within the Modelithics COMPLETE Library™ as well as the Modelithics mmWave & 5G Library. In addition, new 3D geometry models for the resistors are now available within the latest version, v20.8, of the Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library for Ansys® HFSS™.

The new Microwave Global Models are for resistor values of 50 and 100 Ω and are validated to 60 GHz, making them well suited for today’s higher-frequency requirements. The models provide validated data for a range of substrates and scale with respect to solder-pad dimensions.

In addition, new 50- and 100-Ω 3D electromagnetic models are available for both the R35-1209BB and R35-2010BB resistor series. These models, available within the Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library for Ansys HFSS, are also validated to 60 GHz, making them well suited for broadband applications.

Always committed to producing the highest quality components on the market, PPI maintains a fully equipped R&D and testing facility for the development of new products, which include a wide range of superior HI-Q Capacitors and Custom Assemblies.

Through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) program, free 90-day trials of Modelithics models for Passive Plus components are available. For more information or to request a free trial of the new models for the Passive Plus resistors, as well as other available Passive Plus Modelithics models, please visit www.modelithics.com/MVP/PPI.

PPI provides technical information and support, allowing engineers to determine the correct PPI capacitor for their requirements. Series information, such as Series datasheets, S-Parameter data, and Modelithics® Modeling Data can be found at https://www.passiveplus.com/broadband-resistor.php. Unique part information such as Scattering Matrices (S2P) Charts while providing options (Case Size, Terminations, Mounting), and parameters (ESR, Q, Impedance) along with Part & Series Datasheets can be found at http://www.passiveplus.net/.

