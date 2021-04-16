Qorvo® Biotechnologies Awarded $24.4 Million National Institutes of Health Contract to Scale Point-of-Care COVID-19 Antigen Testing

Qorvo®, a leading provider of innovative radio frequency (RF) solutions that connect the world, has been awarded a $24.4 million contract with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) through the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADxSM) initiative. The contract, awarded to Qorvo Biotechnologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Qorvo, helps advance the production and market launch of the Qorvo Omnia™ diagnostic test platform.

Qorvo Biotechnologies’ COVID-19 antigen test was recently granted emergency use authorization (EUA) by the U.S. FDA. The Qorvo Omnia platform represents a paradigm shift in diagnostic testing capability by using high frequency Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) sensors to achieve rapid SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) antigen testing. BAW sensor technology enables low Limit of Detection (LOD) levels that are similar to molecular testing capability.

NIH launched RADx in the early months of the pandemic to speed innovation in the development and commercialization of technologies for COVID-19 testing. “Qorvo’s RF-based diagnostic technology has met review criteria to become a part of the RADx portfolio,” said Tiffani Bailey Lash, Ph.D., Co-Program Lead for the RADxTech program. “Qorvo’s antigen test has a lot of potential with near-PCR-level accuracy for use at point-of-care settings.”

James Klein, president of Qorvo Biotechnologies, said, “Widespread testing with rapid and reliable results plays a critical role in helping public health officials respond to infectious disease outbreaks. We are committed to supporting the ongoing fight against COVID-19 as well as expanding the availability of tools with broader applicability.”

Qorvo has more than 30 years of experience working with government contracts and has shipped billions of products containing its BAW RF technology across a range of industries. For more information, visit www.qorvobiotech.com.

This project has been funded in part by the NIH Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADxSM) initiative with federal funds from the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, National Institutes of Health. The current contract is funded from the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Department of Health and Human Services.

About Qorvo Biotechnologies

Qorvo Biotechnologies, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Qorvo, Inc. focused on the development of point-of-care (POC) diagnostics solutions leveraging Qorvo’s innovative BAW sensor technology.

About Qorvo

Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative radio frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks, and defense radar and communications. We also leverage unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world.

(6)