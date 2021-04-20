Compact, GaN-Based Soild-State Power Amplifier (SSPA)

A new compact, GaN-based SSPA was designed for multifunctional Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Small Satellite (SmallSat) and airborne Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) systems. It offers 630W of pulse power output in a compact package. Model AGN/099-5860-P operates in the frequency of 9.4 to 9.9 GHz (within the X-band frequency with small signal gain of 60 dB (min.) and noise figure of +10 dB, making this an attractive solution where supply power is limited. The amplifier’s compact design measures just 6.17 x 6.35 x 0.82” and weighs less than two pounds. Higher power output is also available.

