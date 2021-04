Model APD-8-0R523G-292FF-MS is an eight-way power divider operating over the 0.5 to 23.0 GHz frequency range. It has a maximum insertion loss of 2.5 dB from 2.0 to 8.0 GHz and 5.2 dB maximum between 8.0 to 18.0 GHz. The compact 5.0 x 23.7 x .43” housing is outfitted with 2.92mm female connectors.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

(0)