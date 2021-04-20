Hi-Q/Low ESR Capacitors in 1111 Case Size

Traditional NP0, Hi-Q 1111 (0.110 x 0.110”) capacitors have been introduced for wireless broadcast equipment, mobile base stations, GPS, MRI, and radar applications. They are available in magnetic or non-magnetic 100% RoHS Tin or Tin/Lead terminations (90% Sn 10% Pb solder, SnPb 90/10) terminations and are designed and manufactured to meet the requirements for MIL-PRF-55681 and MIL-PRF-123. The 1111C/P series is also available with microstrip leads. Engineering design kits for the 1111C/P case size are available in magnetic and non-magnetic terminations.

