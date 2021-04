ABL1800-01-3330DP is a two-stage GaAs pHEMT MMIC based broadband low noise amplifier (LNA) module with input PIN diode limiter protection. It operates in the frequency range from 100 MHz to 18.0 GHz and provides 33 dB of small signal gain and 3.0 dB typical noise figure. Size is 1.50 x 1.0 x 0.4”.

WENTEQ MICROWAVE

(2)

print