Model ZXLF-K252H+ coaxial reflectionless lowpass filter features a low-loss passband of DC to 2.5 GHz and high-rejection stopband extending to 17.0 GHz. The 50 ohm filter is protected by multiple U.S., Chinese, and Taiwanese patents and is ideal for aerospace, defense, GPS, 4G, and telecom applications. The typical insertion loss is 2.2 dB across the full DC to 2.5 GHz lowpass range, with typical VSWR of 1.30:1. Typical insertion loss is 3.5 dB at 3.9 GHz. Typical stopband rejection is 36 dB from 7.0 to 14.5 GHz and 50 dB from 14.5 to 17.0 GHz. The typical VSWR is 1.50:1 from 7.0 to 14.5 GHz and 2.20:1 from 14.5 to 17.0 GHz. It measures 0.68 x 0.60 x 0.39” with 2.92mm female input and output connectors. The unit is designed for operating temperatures from -55 to +105°C, 7.9W maximum passband input power, and 1.58W maximum stopband input power.

