MIL-Grade Version of RX310 Software Defined Radio

A new implementation of the company’s ruggedized enclosure utilizing NI’s Ettus Research brand Software Defined Radio (SDR) has been released. The RX310-X03 enclosure is designed to MIL-STD-810 for shock/vibration/environmental and MIL-STD-461 for EMI. It features MIL 3899 connectors for the front and rear I/O interfaces. The conduction-cooled enclosure is also IP67 weatherproof. The RX310-103 version contains two extended bandwidth daughterboard slots covering DC to 6 GHz with up to 120 MHz of baseband bandwidth, multiple high-speed interface options (PCIe, Dual 1/10 GigE), and a large user-programmable Kintex-7 FPGA. The RX310 series can be used in various types of airborne, shipboard, ground vehicle, or outdoor designs. These include SIG-INT, passive radar, smart agriculture, smart energy, and prototyping systems for advanced wireless (WiFi/Cell/MIMO). Pole-mount and other special mounting options are available. Light-rugged versions of the enclosures are available upon request as well as specialty configurations.

PIXUS TECHNOLOGIES

