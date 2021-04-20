New Antenna Design for Special-Purpose Aircraft

A new product variant of the VICTS aero satellite communication antennas enables more flexible installation choices and allows for smaller distributed and embedded phased-array applications. The new product variant, which targets government and military beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) satellite communication markets, integrates the VICTS antenna, antenna control unit (ACU) and power-supply (PS) electronics into a single low profile, small footprint package. This eliminates the need for a separate line-replaceable unit (LRU) for the ACU/PS. Further, the unique high efficiency and low power characteristics of the VICTS phased array fully eliminate the need for other bulky and power-consuming LRUs, such as power-conditioning units, heat-exchanger units, and external RF/power/cooling manifolds.

