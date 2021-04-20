The company has increased the maximum measurable frequency of its three-path diode power sensors to an unrivalled 67 GHz. R&S NRP67S and R&S NRP67SN power sensors introduce a frequency range unprecedented in a diode power sensor, reaching from 50 all the way to 67 GHz. They boast a wide dynamic range from -70 to 20 dBm, and a high measurement speed of 10,000 measurements per second, providing extremely fast power measurements with unsurpassed accuracy and dynamic range previously not possible at these frequencies.

