Rubber Duck and Omni Antennas

A new line of sub-6 GHz RF antennas for 5G includes rubber duck and Omni options that cover 600 MHz up to 7.2 GHz frequency bands. These antennas are ideal for public or private 5G networks and feature Type-N or SMA connector options. The 5G Omni antennas in this series are IP67 outdoor-rated for 5G networks before 6 GHz. They cover 615 to 2700 MHz frequency bands and are available with Type-N female or male connectors. These antennas are offered in black and white colors to better blend in with the installation environment. The 5G rubber duck antenna covers a full range of sub-6 GHz 5G bands and can be used for WiFi 5, WiFi 6, and WiFi 6e networks. They feature SMA connectors and are available in tilt and swivel options.

