This new small cell sector antenna was designed with an aesthetically pleasing form factor and 4×4 MIMO operations. It features four +/-45 slant-polarization ports with integral N-female connectors in a single enclosure. This antenna’s UV-resistant radome and rugged mounting hardware are ideal for all-weather operation. It also boasts a 0° fixed electrical downtilt.

