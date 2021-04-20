As The Open Group® Sensor Open Standards Architecture™, or SOSA™, initiative continues to move towards completion, the company has added two 3U backplanes to its growing family of products aligned to Snapshot 3 of the SOSA Technical Standard. Available populated with or without VITA 67.3 connectors for timing and RF connectivity, the 6- and 8-slot backplanes provide the foundation for complex, high speed signal processing systems. The backplanes incorporate the latest in precision network timing plus slot profiles for SBCs, switches, radial clocks, and expansion. All data paths support high-speed signals. Either used as configured or customized to meet specific system needs, the SOSA aligned backplanes offer considerable design flexibility. The extensible, modular design enables a wide range of slot counts and connection configurations.

ELMA ELECTRONIC INC.

(0)