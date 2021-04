Model P16T-100M40-100-T-DEC-OPT2640 is a solid-state SP16T absorptive switch that operates over the 26 to 40 GHz frequency range. It has a typical insertion loss of 12.5 dB while maintaining a typical isolation of 80 dB. Maximum VSWR is 3.0:1, switching speed is 100 ns maximum, with standard TTL control.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

