Design and sales support is now available for the Rakon Neptune™ Ultra Stable TCXO (US-TCXO) product family. The RNT7050 series offers best-in-class frequency stability of +/-50 ppb for 5G and other telecommunication applications, and is available in a 7x5mm footprint. Ageing is >1.5 ppm over 10 years.

