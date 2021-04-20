X-Band Linear Solid State Power Amplifier

Model BHED718778-500 is a solid state power amplifier for ground mobile military communication and datalink applications using the latest GaN RF power devices. The efficient class AB design operates from 7.125 to 7.725 GHz frequency while maintaining excellent linearity performance at rated power (500W). Developed to replace older TWTA technology, this product operates reliably in harsh environmental conditions. The amplifier design features self protection for Load VSWR and temperature, as well as a graceful degradation in case of a RF power module failure. High MTBF supports reliability and lower maintenance costs. The company can custom design specific configurations and features over a wide frequency range and power levels to meet exact requirements.

COMTECH PST

