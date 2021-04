The SKY66319-11 is a highly efficient, wide instantaneous bandwidth (100 MHz), fully input/output matched PA with high gain and linearity. The compact 5x5mm PA is designed for TDD 4G LTE and 5G systems operating from 4400 to 5000 MHz. Its active biasing circuitry is integrated to compensate PA performance over temperature, voltage, and process variation.

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS

(1)