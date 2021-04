Model LM-0R3G8G-14-100W-SFF is a high power limiter operating in the frequency range of 0.3 to 8 GHz with 100W of CW power handling (+50 dBm), RF peak incident power 100W (pulse width 25 µs, duty cycle 5%), insertion loss of 2.20 dB maximum, and 2.0:1 maximum Input/Output VSWR.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

