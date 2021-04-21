  1. Home
  2. On
  3. The
  4. Market
  5. RF Regulatory Test System
On The Market
0

RF Regulatory Test System

RF Regulatory Test System
1
0

The RF Regulatory Test System ME7803NR solution for regulatory compliance testing of 5G systems has just been released. Integrating the Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A with other hardware and dedicated software, the ME7803NR is a cost-efficient, easy to use single solution to conduct ARIB/ETSI/FCC-compliant frequency range (FR) 1 RF tests on 5G New Radio (NR) UE. The system supports certified North American, European, and Asian bands. It also supports emerging regional bands planned for deployment, including 5G NR bands and 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) mode LTE bands used as LTE anchors.

ANRITSU COMPANY

(1)

print

Related posts:

  1. New Option for Bluetooth® Test Set
  2. Upgrade for Test Platform
  3. High-Frequency Components Line Expanded
  4. Device Under Test (DUT) Holder
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts
Sept-29

New Option for Bluetooth® Test Set

mpdigest 0
Feb2020_15

Upgrade for Test Platform

mpdigest 0
Aug-2020-031

High-Frequency Components Line Expanded

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2021 Octagon Communications
Close

Share this video