The RF Regulatory Test System ME7803NR solution for regulatory compliance testing of 5G systems has just been released. Integrating the Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A with other hardware and dedicated software, the ME7803NR is a cost-efficient, easy to use single solution to conduct ARIB/ETSI/FCC-compliant frequency range (FR) 1 RF tests on 5G New Radio (NR) UE. The system supports certified North American, European, and Asian bands. It also supports emerging regional bands planned for deployment, including 5G NR bands and 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) mode LTE bands used as LTE anchors.

ANRITSU COMPANY

(1)