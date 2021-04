Now available with full design support capabilities are three new 120 mohm, 650V SiC MOSFETs from Wolfspeed, a Cree Company. This portfolio is based on the latest third-generation C3M™ SiC MOSFET technology, offering the widest range of on-resistances, the industry’s lowest on-state resistances in a discrete package, as well as low switching losses, enabling high efficiency and power density.

RICHARDSON RFPD

(2)