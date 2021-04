Model ZHSS-K21G+ is a suspended substrate stripline highpass filter with wide passband of 21 to 40 GHz. Typical insertion loss is 1.0 dB across the passband, with typical passband VSWR of 2.0:1. Typical stopband rejection is 80 dB from DC to 13 GHz and 40 dB from 13 to 16 GHz.

