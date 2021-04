Design and sales support is now available for mmWave, surface mount filters from Cubic Nuvotronics. The PSF28B04S interdigital filter has a pass band of 26.5 to 30 GHz with 50 ohm characteristic impedance. PolyStrata® technology provides wide bandwidth, exceptional filtering performance, and minimal part-to-part variation for consistent results in production environments supporting satellite communications, RF telemetry, and instrumentation.

