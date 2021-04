The Teledyne LeCroy T3AWG3252 Multifunctional 16-bit Arbitrary/Function Generator was designed with an innovative architecture that features synchronized analog signal and digital pattern generator. This multifunction 250 MHz arbitrary/sweep/function generator combines multiple functions in a single instrument, including a two-channel function and arbitrary waveform generator with an eight-channel digital pattern generator.

