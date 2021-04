Model BPM-2G18G-180-SFF-MB is a bi-phase modulator operating over the 2 to 18 GHz frequency range. This model offers insertion loss of 5.5 dB maximum while maintaining a minimum isolation of 20 dB. Phase states are 0°/180°, VSWR is 1.50:1 maximum, switching speed is 100 ns maximum, and size is 2.25 x 1.25 x 0.65”.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

