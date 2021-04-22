Small Size Real-Time Clock Module

The RV-3032-C7 Real-Time Clock (RTC) module offers the world’s best time accuracy across industrial temperature range at ultra low current consumption. This high performance, ultra compact RTC module, featuring a custom IC and integrated quartz crystal resonator, sets new standards in smallest size (half the footprint of a uSOP-8 package, no additional external components required), best accuracy (+/-0.26 s/day at -40° to +85°C operating temperature), ultra low current consumption (160nA timekeeping mode), and unique power management capabilities.

MICRO CRYSTAL

(0)

print