Model Z3SS-7000-S+ is a suspended substrate stripline triplexer with three bands—lowpass, bandpass, and highpass—covering a total frequency range of DC to 15 GHz. Nominal passbands are DC to 1.6 GHz, 2.6 to 5.5 GHz, and 7.0 to 15.0 GHz, respectively. It is well suited for maintaining wireless communications channels.

MINI-CIRCUITS

(0)