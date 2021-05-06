Triad RF’s Amps Power BCT Radios Soon to Be Released via Nano-Sat from the International Space Station

Triad RF Systems is proud to announce that in partnership with Blue Canyon Technologies (BCT), now a wholly owned subsidiary of Raytheon, a Triad RF amplifier is providing high RF power in the transmitter of a BCT nano-satellite. The units are presently stored in the Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft which docked with the International Space Station (ISS) in February of this year. The spacecraft is part of the NG-15 commercial resupply mission and will remain attached to the ISS until May. The BCT nano-satellite powered by the Triad RF amplifier will be released from Cygnus on the return trip. Once launched, it will be enabling the ultra-long range data communication link needed to continuously monitor the spacecraft from earth.

