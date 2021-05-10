Rohde & Schwarz Validates First 5G RRM FR2 Conformance Tests with the R&S TS-RRM-NR Test System

The Global Certification Forum (GCF) has approved the first two radio ressource management (RRM) conformance test cases for 5G FR2 frequencies, implemented on the R&S TS-RRM-NR 5G RRM conformance test system from Rohde & Schwarz. The test cases have been validated in seven FR2 and LTE band combinations. With this success, Rohde & Schwarz is leading the way in validated test cases for the technically challenging FR2 mmWave frequency bands.



Conformance tests are vital for mobile communications technology as mobile network operators worldwide rely on the GCF conformance certification to accept mobile devices in their networks. The availability of validated RRM conformance tests in both FR1 and FR2 frequency bands is crucial for a successful rollout of 5G NR technology worldwide.

The GCF has officially accepted the R&S TS-RRM-NR as suitable for the 5G RRM FR2 requirements described in the 3GPP specifications. The GCF validation process requires PASS verdicts of the complete test case performed on two different end user devices. The updated version of the R&S TS-RRM, the successful family of RRM conformance test systems from Rohde & Schwarz, has now accomplished this for FR2. RRM testing is a combination of several protocol and RF test methods. It is used to determine the reaction time of a cellphone to changes in signal quality from the available sources, and the time it takes for the device to switch between different signal sources.

Rohde & Schwarz has been a leading one-stop solution supplier for conformance and operator acceptance testing throughout mobile radio from 2G through to LTE. The new R&S CMX500 radio communication tester has added 5G NR signaling functions for both FR1 and FR2 to the updated R&S TS-RRM-NR, which now covers LTE, WCDMA, and 5G technologies. The integrated test system is operated by the sequencer software R&S CONTEST and offers high efficiency and precise, reproducible measurement results.

The 5G RRM test cases are also supported by the R&S TS8980, the unique integrated RF conformance test system supporting mobile technologies all the way from 2G to 5G including FR2.

For further information on RF and RRM conformance test solutions from Rohde & Schwarz, go to: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/_103163.html

(5)