IMS2021 and RFIC Announces Keynote Speakers

The 2021 IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium (IMS2021) and Microwave Week, the world’s largest events for RF and microwave technology have announced the keynote speakers for their in-person and hybrid events.

The in-person event, held June 7-9, 2021, will feature a joint RFIC/IMS Plenary Session. Suresh Venkatarayalu, Chief Technology Officer of Honeywell will address breakthrough technologies in his talk “Reimagine the Future – Smart & Connected Solutions,” This talk will be complimented by a talk from Dr. Ahmad Bahai, CTO and vice president of Texas Instruments. Dr. Bahai’s talk, “New Horizons for Millimeter-Wave Sensing,” will provide an overview of the rapidly evolving millimeter-wave sensor market, including radar, imagers, and spectroscopy, and it will cover some of the most important current and upcoming technologies and trade-offs for the millimeter-wave sensor market. These talks will be held on June 7 beginning at 5:30 pm ET.

The IMS2021 and Microwave Week Virtual Event, held June 20-25, will also showcase keynote speakers from both RFIC and IMS. Prof. Bram Nauta, Distinguished Professor, University of Twente, The Netherlands will deliver a talk entitled “Transceiver Roadmap for 2035 and Beyond.” This talk will address changing needs of CMOS technology and the adaption of linear transceivers as bandwidth and computing power needs continue to grow. Asha R. Keddy, Intel corporate VP and GM of Next Generation & Standards will follow with her talk, “5G and Beyond: Enabling a Fully Connected, Mobile, and Intelligent Society over the Next Decade,” Asha Keddy will discuss the integrated design of compute and communications, initial technology development areas, and necessary collaborations for 5G and future networks.

As the RF/microwave industry sees new and emerging technologies and theories, the RFIC/IMS Plenary discussions will center on managing these solutions and utilizing them effectively.

