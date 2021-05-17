Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $2.0 Million Contract for Ka-Band TWTAs

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., a world leader in secure wireless communications technologies, announced that during its third quarter of fiscal 2021, its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, was awarded a $2.0 million order for rugged Ka-Band high power traveling wave tube amplifiers (“TWTAs”) for a U.S. military communications system that provides a secure internet connection to U.S. soldiers without the need for fixed infrastructure.

“Comtech Xicom Technology’s line of high-power amplifiers (“HPAs”) are employed in military communications applications around the globe. From transportable to airborne applications, Xicom leads the way for high-quality, state-of-the-art TWTAs and solid-state power amplifiers (“SSPAs”),” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “We are happy to be selected to deliver reliable and high-performance Ka-Band amplifiers.”

