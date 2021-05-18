Aitech Joins The Open Group FACE™ Consortium To Help Foster Software Interoperability Across Military Computing Platforms

Aitech, a leading provider of rugged board and system level solutions for military, aerospace and space applications, has joined The Open Group Future Airborne Capability Environment™ (FACE) Consortium. The FACE Technical Standard enables developers to create and deploy a wide catalog of applications for use across the entire spectrum of military aviation systems through a common operating environment. This critically provides reduced and streamlined time to market, shared key learnings as well as increased innovation in the industry.

“We are very pleased that Aitech has joined The Open Group FACE Consortium as our newest Member,” said Judy Cerenzia, VP of Forum Operations at The Open Group. “We welcome their expertise and look forward to their contributions to help foster software interoperability across military computing platforms as we truly believe that software initiatives will move interoperability forward in modern military and defense applications.”

As a member of the FACE Consortium, Aitech brings decades of experience working with open standards and modular architecture, and will contribute its reliable software design experience to help develop FACE conformant capabilities that will enhance rugged embedded systems and boards for defense and space applications.

Pratish Shah, General Manager USA of Aitech, noted, “As the need for better collaboration between vendors continues to lead system development strategies in the military and defense markets, we recognize the importance of offering a well-rounded, complete solution, from board-level to integration. FACE helps bridge the hardware-software gap, and becoming a part of this initiative is a natural progression for Aitech.”

With the support of the three main branches of the US military and almost 100 industry manufacturers, The Open Group FACE and SOSA™ (Sensor Open Systems Architecture) Consortia are extensively developing standards that enable Modular Open Systems Approaches (MOSA) as specified by the U.S. Department of Defense for new systems development and modification of existing systems.

As a member of several open standards organizations, including VITA, the SOSA Consortium and now the FACE Consortium, Aitech seeks to provide its customers with both hardware and software solutions for use in today and tomorrow’s military, defense and aerospace programs.

Aitech continues to invest in next generation single board computers (SBCs), GPGPU products, graphics XMCs, communication and I/O cards, Ethernet switches and power supplies as well as system level products and software solutions to provide its customers with a large selection of open-standard architectures for rugged applications. The company offers more than 37 years of extensive expertise in designing and manufacturing cutting-edge open standards and custom defense and space electronics solutions.

About Aitech Systems:

In business for more than three decades, Aitech is one of the world’s first, independent, open systems architecture, COTS/MOTS innovators offering open standards-based boards and integrated computing subsystem products, with customization services for rugged and severe environment, military, aerospace and space applications…i.e. products for Air, Land, Sea and Space. For more information, please visit www.aitechsystems.com

About The Open Group:

The Open Group is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards. Our diverse membership of more than 800 organizations includes customers, systems and solutions suppliers, tool vendors, integrators, academics, and consultants across multiple industries. Further information on The Open Group can be found at www.opengroup.org

About The Open Group FACE™ Consortium:

The FACE™ Consortium is a vendor-neutral forum for all military airborne platform types comprised of government, industry, and academia to develop and consolidate open standards, best practices, guidance documents, and business models. Further information on the FACE Consortium can be found at www.opengroup.org/face

