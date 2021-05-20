Filters for High Frequency Testing Applications

Two new filter series for high frequency testing applications, the LC17 and HC17, provide brick wall characteristics and performance to 7 GHz, making them ideal for Audio-Digital-Conversion and Digital-Audio-Conversion (ADC/DAC) test setups. Such signal conditioning testing is especially important for semiconductor chips and integrated circuits where testing frequencies continue to trend higher and higher (now in the GHz range). Relevant markets include commercial, industrial, medical, military/defense, and test & measurement.

