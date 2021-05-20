  1. Home
Miniature Surface Mount (SMT) Packaged Noise Sources
A new series of miniature SMT packaged noise sources is ideal for built-in test equipment, dithering for increased dynamic range of A/D converters, and as a source for bit error rate testing. Applications include microwave radio, communication systems, military and commercial radar, base station infrastructure, test and measurement, and telecom data links. The line includes nine models with dual in-line pin (DIP) and industry standard SMT gullwing pin surface mount packaging options. They cover frequency ranges from 0.2 MHz to 3 GHz and provide a source of additive white gaussian noise (AWGN) with a crest factor of 5:1. The DIP models boast a noise output power level of -5 dBm. The SMT gullwing pin models in this line feature high output ENR levels ranging from 31 to 51 dB. These rugged 50 ohm designs can operate over a wide temperature range.

FAIRVIEW MICROWAVE

